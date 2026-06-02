Fraudsters promising jobs in Korea caught in a trap

The Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the Prosecutor General's Office and the Compliance Control Service of the Migration Agency conducted a major joint operation. During the operational measures, the criminal activities of a group that had been deceiving citizens by promising to send them to South Korea and misappropriating their funds were exposed. Unfortunately, such cases recorded in various regions of the republic have caused many of our compatriots to be deceived.

Below you can find detailed information about the fraud cases identified by the regions of our country.

Chronicle of illegal cases identified in the regions

Kashkadarya Region

Three major fraud networks were dismantled in the oasis at once:

In Koson District: A person named S.B., the head of "I.A." LLC, gained the trust of 48 gullible citizens. He demanded a total of 384,000 USD to send them to South Korea through his acquaintances in high positions. He fraudulently obtained 28,800 dollars of the agreed amount. As a result of the measures taken, the return of 5 million soums of this money was formalized in a procedural order.

In Karshi City: Citizen S.B. extorted 21.5 million soums and 600 USD from two local residents, M.P. and J.Sh., under the pretext of sending them to work abroad.

In Kitob District: Individuals named N.R. and R.Q. conspired to ask for 12,000 dollars to send citizen Yo.O. to Korea. They were caught while fraudulently receiving 6,600 dollars of the designated money, and 2 million soums were returned to the victim.

Surkhandarya Region

Citizen S.A., living in Sherobod District, also looked for an easy way to make money. He told 2 citizens that he had high-ranking acquaintances at the Migration Agency, promised to place them in jobs in South Korea, and fraudulently pocketed a total of 24,000 USD.

Navoi Region

In this region, citizen B.N. abused the trust of three citizens. It was revealed that he fraudulently obtained a total of 22,200 USD in exchange for the promise of sending them to Korea.

Fergana Region

Two major cases were also exposed in the valley:

In Fergana District: M.A., who had a previous criminal record, and his accomplice Sh.T. gained the trust of three citizens and promised to send them abroad through their connections at the Migration Agency. They fraudulently obtained 22,000 USD out of the 33,000 dollar agreement. During the operational measure, 1,200 dollars of this money was returned.

In Fergana City: Citizen M.F. convinced 2 people to send them to Korea through the agency for 20,000 USD and obtained 6,000 dollars of that amount. The return of 200 dollars to the victims was ensured.

Bukhara Region

During the pre-investigation checks conducted in Jondor District, it was revealed that citizen K.Q. had illegally misappropriated 19,000 USD by promising to find jobs in South Korea for three citizens. 2 million soums of this money were returned to the owner in a procedural order.

Namangan Region

In Chortoq District: A person named X.Sh. fraudulently obtained 19,000 USD from citizens named M.D. and A.D. in exchange for sending them to Korea through acquaintances at the agency and helping them pass the necessary exams successfully.

In Uchqorgon District: Citizen B.K. gained the trust of N.M. and fraudulently obtained 9,000 USD under the pretext of sending him to work abroad.