Major fire in Samarkand: Black smoke covers the area around the "Saturn" warehouse

·43·Society
Major fire in Samarkand: Black smoke covers the area around the "Saturn" warehouse

Reports have emerged regarding a major fire in Samarkand, in the area behind Temirbozor, known locally as the "Saturn" warehouse.

According to witnesses, thick black smoke rose into the sky during the fire. Photos and videos from the scene have spread rapidly on social media, sparking widespread discussion.

According to preliminary information, emergency service crews have arrived at the scene and have begun efforts to extinguish the fire.

As of now, there is no official information regarding the causes of the fire, whether there are any casualties, or the extent of the material damage.

Relevant authorities are expected to provide additional information regarding the situation.

СамарқандSaturnTemirbozor
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