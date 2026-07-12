137 people died in workplace accidents in Uzbekistan in 6 months

Between January and June 2026, 447 work-related accidents were recorded in Uzbekistan. This was reported by the State Labor Inspectorate.

According to the report, 21 of the incidents were group accidents, 311 resulted in severe consequences, and 113 ended in fatalities. A total of 494 citizens were affected. Of these, 337 sustained severe injuries, 20 suffered minor injuries, and 137 lost their lives.

For comparison, in 2025, there were 849 work-related accidents in the country, resulting in 248 deaths. This means that more than half of last year's figures have already been recorded in the first six months of the current year.

It was also reported that 10 billion 376 million soums in one-time and monthly compensation have been paid to those affected by work-related accidents and their family members.