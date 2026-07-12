137 people died in workplace accidents in Uzbekistan in 6 months

·52·Society
137 people died in workplace accidents in Uzbekistan in 6 months

Between January and June 2026, 447 work-related accidents were recorded in Uzbekistan. This was reported by the State Labor Inspectorate.

According to the report, 21 of the incidents were group accidents, 311 resulted in severe consequences, and 113 ended in fatalities. A total of 494 citizens were affected. Of these, 337 sustained severe injuries, 20 suffered minor injuries, and 137 lost their lives.

For comparison, in 2025, there were 849 work-related accidents in the country, resulting in 248 deaths. This means that more than half of last year's figures have already been recorded in the first six months of the current year.

It was also reported that 10 billion 376 million soums in one-time and monthly compensation have been paid to those affected by work-related accidents and their family members.

ЎзбекистонДавлат меҳнат инспекцияси
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Woman who tried to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband arrested in AndijanWoman who tried to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband arrested in AndijanToday, 20:15Fire breaks out at the "Uzbekistan" hotel in Tashkent (video)Fire breaks out at the "Uzbekistan" hotel in Tashkent (video)Today, 18:26Fire breaks out at a restaurant in JizzakhFire breaks out at a restaurant in JizzakhToday, 17:25Major fire in Samarkand: Black smoke covers the area around the "Saturn" warehouseMajor fire in Samarkand: Black smoke covers the area around the "Saturn" warehouseToday, 16:161,548 cases of illegal waste dumping caught on camera in three months1,548 cases of illegal waste dumping caught on camera in three monthsToday, 15:43Lacetti car completely burns down on the "Kamchik" passLacetti car completely burns down on the "Kamchik" passToday, 12:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Indian student in Bukhara accused of killing classmate with a laptop
Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)
Mystery of the gravel pile in Fergana solved: major case uncovered (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests