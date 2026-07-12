Woman who tried to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband arrested in Andijan

·76·Society
Woman who tried to hire a hitman to kill her ex-husband arrested in Andijan

A 52-year-old woman suspected of seeking a contract killer to murder her ex-husband has been arrested in the Asaka district of the Andijan region. This was reported by the regional Department of Internal Affairs.

It is reported that the woman, born in 1974, planned to kill her ex-husband, born in 1972, with whom she was living, due to a dispute over housing. Operational information was received that she was looking for an executor for this task for 3,000 US dollars.

Following this, law enforcement agencies organized an undercover operation. A fake contract killer was involved. On July 10, the woman met with the person introduced as the hitman, discussed the plan, and handed over 5 million soums of the previously agreed-upon amount. She provided a written note stating that she would pay the remaining money after the job was completed.

On the night of July 11, during the operation, the woman was shown a staged scene indicating that her ex-husband had been killed. She arrived at the scene, confirmed the situation, and was caught red-handed as she was about to pay the agreed-upon amount.

In connection with this incident, a criminal case has been initiated against the woman under Article 25 and Article 97, Part 2, Clause "i" of the Criminal Code. In her initial testimony, she expressed remorse for her actions.

АндижонАсакаЁлланма қотилЖиноятИчки ишларТергов
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