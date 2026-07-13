Driver who installed a home air conditioner in his car amazes the internet (video)

Against the backdrop of the scorching heat observed in Uzbekistan, some drivers are trying various methods to keep their vehicles cool. One such unusual solution has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

The circulating video shows a driver who installed a regular home air conditioner in his Damas car. The footage shows the air conditioner mounted in a special way at the back of the vehicle and being used to cool the cabin.

In a short time, this video has garnered thousands of views and triggered heated debates among internet users. While some have praised it as a creative way to escape the heat, others point out that such modifications are not appropriate from the perspectives of safety and convenience.

At a time when people are looking for various solutions to ensure coolness during the intense summer heat, this driver has captured the attention of many with his unique approach to the issue.