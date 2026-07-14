What makes the mysterious $11 billion island project stand out?

·41·World
What makes the mysterious $11 billion island project stand out?

In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, a massive project with a total value of nearly $10.9 billion is being built, designed for human health and well-being. Fay Alreeman Island The project is scheduled to be fully commissioned in 2029.

The project is being implemented by Aldar Development , a company owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Company representatives state that every building, infrastructure, and area on the island has been designed with the physical and mental health of its residents in mind.

Covering an area of 2.7 million square meters, the island will feature over 6,000 residential units, modern apartments, premium villas, retail outlets, beach clubs, and water sports centers. Housing prices range from $517,000 to $2 million.

A 10-kilometer-long Berm Park will run through the center of the island, featuring jogging and cycling paths. Additionally, over 70% of the internal pathways are shaded, creating a comfortable environment for pedestrians.

In 2028, a branch of the famous United Kingdombased King's College School Wimbledon will open on the island. It will operate as the first school to hold the international Fitwel certification for providing a healthy educational environment.

Fay Alreeman Island itself has become the first project in the world to achieve the highest three-star rating under the Fitwel system, taking into account criteria such as physical activity, healthy nutrition, mental stability, and disease prevention.

According to experts, this project may be recognized in the future as a new model for health-oriented urban planning.

Abu DhabiAldar DevelopmentFay AlreemanUrban PlanningWellness
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