Rabbit on the runway disrupts three flights

·30·World
Rabbit on the runway disrupts three flights

An unusual incident at Germany's Dresden Airport has affected the schedule of several flights. Three planes were unable to land on time due to a rabbit appearing on the runway.

Bild reported that a rabbit appeared on the runway while aircraft were preparing to land. The animal died as a result of the incident, but special safety inspections were initiated at the airport in accordance with safety requirements.

For this reason, a Cessna from Hanover and an Airbus A321 from Barcelona were forced to circle above the airport for nearly half an hour. Another scheduled flight was diverted from Dresden to Leipzig Airport.

It is reported that the incident occurred around 8:00 PM on July 12. The animal ran onto the runway while a plane was landing. Although the aircraft was not damaged, the runway was immediately closed in accordance with current safety regulations.

Following this, airport staff and fire service representatives thoroughly inspected the runway, removed the animal's remains, and carried out cleaning operations. As a result, the runway remained closed from 8:10 PM to 8:40 PM.

Once all inspections were completed, airport operations resumed as normal and flight traffic continued.

Dresden AirportAviationRabbitFlight DelayGermany
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