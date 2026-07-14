Proposal to fine those who do not pay for parking in Tashkent

·0·Society
Proposal to fine those who do not pay for parking in Tashkent

It has been proposed to fine drivers in Tashkent who use paid parking spaces without making the required payment.

It is reported that this initiative was put forward by the Tashkent City Hokimiyat (administration). To legalize it, plans are underway to introduce relevant amendments to the Code of Administrative Responsibility.

According to the proposal, failure to pay for parking could result in a fine equal to twice the base calculation amount. At current rates, this amounts to 824,000 soums.

Considering that the base calculation amount will change on September 1, this fine could reach 880,000 soums.

For now, this procedure is not yet an active rule. For the fine to be implemented, amendments must first be made to the legislation and approved in the prescribed manner.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Man faces public backlash for inappropriate behavior toward lions at Tashkent Zoo (video)Man faces public backlash for inappropriate behavior toward lions at Tashkent Zoo (video)Today, 13:50International search for “Ravshan Zolotoy” cancelledInternational search for “Ravshan Zolotoy” cancelledToday, 13:23Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!Unexpected result: a single blanket completely changed the look of an Onix!Today, 13:20Residents urged to use electricity sparingly during hot weatherResidents urged to use electricity sparingly during hot weatherToday, 12:41President rewards 95-year-old veteran metallurgist with an electric car (video)President rewards 95-year-old veteran metallurgist with an electric car (video)Today, 12:25Inspection in the metro: three wanted individuals apprehendedInspection in the metro: three wanted individuals apprehendedToday, 12:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Society news

Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
Abdukodir Khusanov spotted in Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding motorcade (video)
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
An ancient tradition at Abbos Fayzullayev's wedding: the 'kelin salom' moves guests
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Trained grasshopper being sold for one million soums in Uzbekistan sparks interest on social media
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Missing minor girl found safe and sound in Bukhara district
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Young man playing doira underwater faces criticism
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Uzbek craftsman creates new vehicle from a walk-behind tractor and a "Zhiguli"
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
Man who committed indecent acts on a Tashkent bus is being discussed on social media
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad
25-year-old worker dies after being crushed by a concrete slab in Yashnabad