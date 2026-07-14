Proposal to fine those who do not pay for parking in Tashkent

It has been proposed to fine drivers in Tashkent who use paid parking spaces without making the required payment.

It is reported that this initiative was put forward by the Tashkent City Hokimiyat (administration). To legalize it, plans are underway to introduce relevant amendments to the Code of Administrative Responsibility.

According to the proposal, failure to pay for parking could result in a fine equal to twice the base calculation amount. At current rates, this amounts to 824,000 soums.

Considering that the base calculation amount will change on September 1, this fine could reach 880,000 soums.

For now, this procedure is not yet an active rule. For the fine to be implemented, amendments must first be made to the legislation and approved in the prescribed manner.