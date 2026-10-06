Scooters pose a threat to life: Reasons why a driver's license is required

The growing number of traffic accidents involving mopeds and scooters on Uzbekistan's roads has begun to cause serious concern. The Road Safety Service (RSS) of the Public Safety Department under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has published grim statistics regarding accidents involving these vehicles based on the results of the first 8 months of 2026.

The official figures presented prove just how vital the initiative has become to regulate mopeds and scooters, and to introduce driver's licenses and state license plates for operating them.

Tragic consequences: 89 people lost their lives in 8 months

According to the RSS report, over the past eight months of this year, the following adverse incidents involving small two-wheeled vehicles were recorded across the country:

Number of accidents: A total of 563 road traffic accidents occurred involving scooters and mopeds;

Injured persons: As a result of the accidents, 488 citizens sustained bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity;

Fatalities: Most tragically, 89 people prematurely lost their lives due to these traffic accidents.

Sharp increase in violations: from over 300 to 4,312

The data clearly shows that drivers' disregard for traffic discipline has deteriorated sharply:

More than 14-fold increase: While about 300 traffic violations committed by persons driving mopeds and scooters were recorded throughout 2025, this figure reached exactly 4,312 in the past 8 months of 2026;

Drunk and unlicensed drivers: In 162 cases of detected violations, scooter drivers not only lacked the appropriate documents, but were also stopped while driving under the influence of alcohol, i.e., intoxicated.

Why are a driver's license and strict requirements necessary?

Industry experts assess these figures not as mere statistics, but as a serious factor threatening human lives:

Lack of responsibility and knowledge: Youths and couriers taking to busy roads without a driver's license and without thoroughly studying traffic rules often cause tragedies by failing to stop at red traffic lights, entering oncoming lanes, and making dangerous maneuvers;

Legal liability: The requirement for a license, state plate, and insurance policy is an important legal protection aimed at putting an end to lawlessness and ensuring the safety of every traffic participant.

The RSS urges all parents, youth, and workers in passenger transport and delivery services to be cautious on the roads, avoid speeding, and constantly use protective helmets.