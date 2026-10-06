«There is no one left from our generation»: A touching conversation between a centenarian brother and sister

A touching video capturing a heartfelt conversation between an elderly brother and his sister who have crossed the century-old milestone has widely spread on social networks, bringing tears to the eyes of thousands. It features a 109-year-old elderly man and a 100-year-old respected woman asking about each other's well-being and talking about their past lives.

Their seemingly simple yet deeply meaningful conversation makes one ponder profoundly on the fleeting nature of life, the ruthlessness of time, and the value of affection among loved ones.

«There is no one left from our generation»: A dialogue face-to-face with a century

Sitting side by side on a traditional wooden bed (so'ri) in the courtyard dressed in national attire, the conversation between the two elderly people reveals the vulnerability of humans and the reality of old age:

Age calculation and amazement: During the conversation, the sister asks her brother how old he is. The brother replies: «You have reached one hundred. I am one hundred and nine, we calculated it. Are you doing well?» In response, the sister expresses gratitude: «God gave us life. That is how we grew old»;

A world left without peers: During the dialogue, it touches the heart when the 109-year-old elder recalls that only two of them are left from their generation: «There is no one left like us». His sister sighs deeply and confirms: «None left. Only the two of us remain, that is how we grew old»;

Old age and fading memory: The brother openly admits that the years are taking their toll, physical strength is fading, and memory is failing: «I am over a hundred. I can no longer walk, my mind is not the same, I keep forgetting things».

Why did this video shake millions of hearts?

This simple and innocent conversation caused a huge wave of emotion among social media users:

An example of love and respect: The fact that siblings who have overcome difficult and easy days together for over a century address each other formally as «You» («Siz»), along with the affection and mutual support in their eyes, served as a great educational lesson for the younger generation;

A reminder of a fragile life: This video once again reminded every viewer how precious parents, brothers, and sisters are, and that youth and strength are fleeting blessings of a moment.

Fellow citizens leaving comments under the video are sincerely praying and wishing these esteemed individuals over a hundred years old robust health, peace, and the ability to peacefully enjoy the comforts of old age.