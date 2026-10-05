Detained in Georgia: Person accused of major fraud brought back to Uzbekistan

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Detained in Georgia: Person accused of major fraud brought back to Uzbekistan

A citizen who was put on the international wanted list on suspicion of committing a serious crime stipulated in Article 168, Part 4 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (fraud committed on an extremely large scale by an organized group) has been detained abroad and returned to our country.

As a result of operational-search activities carried out by law enforcement agencies, it was revealed that this person, who was evading criminal liability, was residing in the territory of Georgia.

Cooperation between the agencies of the two countries and the arrest

To ensure that the suspect answers before the law, the law enforcement agencies of Uzbekistan and Georgia conducted a joint special operation:

  • Detention: Once the information was confirmed, the person was promptly detained by the officers of Georgia's competent authorities;

  • General Prosecutor's Office petition: The official extradition request sent by the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan was reviewed by the Georgian justice authorities and fully satisfied;

  • Extradition decision: A lawful decision was made to hand over the suspect to Uzbekistan to continue court and investigative proceedings.

Brought to Tashkent with the assistance of Interpol

According to the National Central Bureau of Interpol in the Republic of Uzbekistan, the extradition process was carried out under international standards and strict security measures:

"Under the direct participation and coordination of the employees of the National Central Bureaus of Interpol in the two countries, the wanted person was officially extradited from Georgia. He was brought to Uzbekistan to conduct further procedural and investigative actions in accordance with our national legislation."

This successful operation once again demonstrates that any person who commits serious economic crimes and attempts to hide abroad will be held accountable based on the principle of the rule of law and the inevitability of punishment. Currently, investigative actions against this citizen are ongoing.

Uzbek-Georgian legal cooperationExtraditionInterpolArticle 168 Part 4
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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