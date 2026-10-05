Woman applies for divorce because her husband refuses to take her on trips

A woman residing in Sharjah applied to a family counseling service for a divorce, complaining that her husband showed no interest in taking her on trips, walks, and various entertainment events.

This case was discussed in UAE mass media. Dr. Roziya Hasan Al Raisi, Director of the Family Guidance Department at the Sharjah Courts, provided information about the incident on a television program.

According to Dr. Al Raisi, the woman had previously applied to the Family Guidance service, stating that her husband preferred to stay mostly at home and had little interest in taking her out for walks, recreation, or joint trips.

The woman also noted her husband's positive qualities. She described him as a generous, patient, and good-natured person. However, the man's reluctance to relax outside the home and participate in entertainment activities began to worry her.

Representatives of the Sharjah Family Guidance Department explained to the woman that she could spend time for recreation and walks with her brothers, sisters, and other family members. Furthermore, experts advised her not to make a drastic decision about divorce solely because of this issue.

Officials emphasized the importance of mutual understanding, compromise, and a respectful approach to each other's desires in family life. They stated that differences in lifestyles and views on recreation should not be allowed to negatively affect peace in the family.

Dr. Al Raisi noted that differing attitudes of spouses toward lifestyle or methods of recreation can sometimes cause dissatisfaction and misunderstandings. However, every disagreement does not necessarily have to end in the dissolution of a marriage.

The expert also urged avoiding turning any minor disagreement into an immediate legal or family conflict. It was emphasized that it is important not to escalate minor differences into major disputes, especially when there is no problem seriously impacting the marital relationship.

According to experts, mutual communication, understanding, and compromise between spouses play an important role in mitigating potential problems that may arise due to differing views in life.