Barcelona sells Héctor Fort to Real Sociedad, but with one important condition!

·23·Sport
Barcelona sells Héctor Fort to Real Sociedad, but with one important condition!

The Spanish club Barcelona has completed another important deal in the summer transfer window. The Catalans have officially announced that their academy product, the 20-year-old right-back Héctor Fort, has moved to San Sebastián's Real Sociedadclub.

Without completely parting ways with the talented defender, the 'Blaugrana' managed to include several special clauses in the contract that are strategically vital for them.

8 million euros, 50% share, and a 20 million euro buy-back option

The financial details and contract clauses of the transfer are as follows:

  • Transfer fee: According to previously circulated information, Real Sociedad will pay Barcelona nearly 8 million euros for the young defender;

  • Buy-back option: Barcelona has retained the right to buy Héctor Fort back directly from Real Sociedad in the future for 20 million euros;

  • 50% profit from future sale: If the Basque club sells the player to another team, exactly 50% of the future transfer fee will go directly into Barcelona's treasury.

Loan at Elche and Fort's La Liga statistics

Last season, Héctor Fort defended the colors of Elche on loan in order to gain regular playing time:

  • 14 matches: The young defender played in 14 matches within La Liga;

  • 4 goal contributions: Despite his position, Fort showed high attacking prowess, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists to his teammates.

BarcelonaReal SociedadHéctor FortLa LigaTransfers
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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