Liverpool star moving to City: Details of the £85 million mega-transfer

One of the most unexpected and sensational deals of the summer transfer window in the English Premier League is on the verge of completion. Liverpool's attacking winger Cody Gakpo has made his final decision among the clubs interested in him and has agreed to continue his career under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

According to the reputable The Athletic publication, Tottenham had previously shown serious interest in the Dutch footballer, but the 27-year-old winger opted for the Manchester club.

£85 million and Liverpool's key condition

At this moment, the final stage of negotiations between the two giants is underway:

City's generous offer: Manchester Citymanagement has fully agreed to pay £85 million for the transfer of the Dutch player;

The Merseysiders' position: Liverpool is also ready to accept this massive financial offer, but they have set one important condition — the transfer will get the green light as soon as the team finds a new attacking player to replace Gakpo;

Financial gain: Selling the player, who was bought from PSV in December 2022 for £44 million including bonuses, will bring the Merseysiders almost double the net profit.

Gakpo's stats at Anfield

During his time with the Merseysiders, Cody Gakpo left a significant mark as one of the team's main attacking weapons: