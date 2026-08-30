Kamoliddin Tojiyev speaks openly about the defeat to Neftchi, resignation rumors, and sponsorship

·48·Sport
Kamoliddin Tojiyev speaks openly about the defeat to Neftchi, resignation rumors, and sponsorship

The central clash of the Uzbekistan Cup Round of 16 held in Fergana ended in disappointment for the capital's club Pakhtakor. Losing 0:1 to their eternal rivals Neftchi, the 'Lions' bid farewell to the cup competition in the round of 16. At the end of the match, the team's head coach Kamoliddin Tojiyev answered the most pointed questions from journalists at the press conference.

According to the coach, the fate of today's derby was decided by the only goal-scoring opportunity that arose on the pitch.

Talk of resignation and 'last chance' rumors

Regarding reports in the media that this match was a 'last chance' for Tojiyev, the coach replied as follows:

  • Relationship with management: «I don't know where these reports came from; the club management has not raised such an issue at all;

  • Future plans: We will fight with Pakhtakor until the end. There are many important matches ahead — Super League games and AFC Champions League fixtures. For now, I am here and I am with the team», he emphasized.

Jahongir Ortiqxo‘jayev and the club's financial situation

Concerns regarding changes in Pakhtakor's management, high-earning players, and potential future FIFA transfer bans were also clarified:

  • Sponsorship issue: «So far, there is no concrete information about a change in management. To this day, Jahongir aka Ortiqxo‘jayev remains the sponsor of the team. No one has said 'we will not sponsor'. For now, everything is in its place», said Kamoliddin Tojiyev.

Forced changes, goal-scoring problems, and struggling legionnaires

Tactical issues during the match and shortcomings in the attacking line were analyzed:

  • Two injuries in the first half: The championship calendar is very tight, and the team takes the field every 3–4 days. Two forced substitutions in the first half negatively affected the tactical plans;

  • Lack of luck for strikers: «The team is playing well and creating many favorable situations, but we cannot score. Even Sardor Sobirxo‘jayev could not capitalize on a one-on-one situation. The newly signed legionnaire strikers are also striving, but we are currently struggling with finishing, and we are working seriously on this».

PakhtakorNeftchiUzbekistan CupKamoliddin TojiyevFootball
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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