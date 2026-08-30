First medal at the World Championships: Artur Guliyev brings silver to Uzbekistan

The Uzbekistan national team has secured its first medal at the Canoe Sprint World Championships, hosted in Poznan, Poland. In this uncompromising competition featuring the world's elite athletes, our compatriot once again demonstrated high skill and climbed onto the world podium.

According to the National Olympic Committee (NOC) press service, Artur Guliyev competed in the 200-meter single canoe event, finishing second in a fierce battle to secure the World Championship silver medal.

200-meter sprint and the second step of the podium

The 200-meter final, one of the fastest and most intense events of the competition, unfolded as follows:

Intense start and struggle: Recording high speed from the very first seconds of the sprint race, the Uzbek athlete pushed toward the finish line among the leaders;

Silver finish: Crossing the finish line in second place, Artur Guliyev opened the medal account for the Uzbekistan delegation in Poznan and added a valuable silver medal to the team's tally.

Artur Guliyev's 4th medal at world championships

Uzbek The success of this skilled canoeist once again proves his rich international experience and high class: