Surprise for Pakhtakor pays off: Neftchi coach explains factors of victory

In the central match of the Uzbekistan Cup Round of 16, Fergana's Neftchi club hosted their arch-rivals Pakhtakor defeating them 1-0 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals. After the match, Fergana head coach Islom Ismoilov attended the press conference, discussing the details of the important victory and the complex situation within the team.

The coach emphasized that this match was of principled importance for the team, as Neftchi had lost twice in a row to Pakhtakor at home.

True resilience amidst fever, pain, and injuries

Despite serious squad issues, Islom Ismoilov specifically praised the courage shown by the players:

A match played through pain and illness: Many of our starting players performed on the pitch while suffering from severe pain, fever, and colds. Even though 7 players are currently sidelined, the guys snatched the victory through true resilience and willpower;

Yuldoshev's 'surprise' in the center: Ibrohimxalil Yuldoshev playing in the center was part of a tactical plan. Pakhtakor's dangerous right flank was neutralized by deploying our left-wing players simultaneously. Unfortunately, Yuldoshev pulled a muscle at the end of the first half;

Disallowed goal and offside controversy: The coach addressed the disallowed goal, noting that TV replays did not show an offside and that the situation would be fully reviewed.

'If they win, it's the management and squad; if they lose, it's the coach': Response to criticism

At the press conference, the head coach gave sharp and open answers regarding criticism, factors of victory, and the departure of foreign staff members: