Good news from Lausanne: Uzbek judokas win silver and bronze at the Grand Slam!

The Uzbekistan national team is making successful strides at the prestigious Judo Grand Slam hosted in Lausanne, Switzerland. In the first two days of the competition, which features the world's strongest judokas, our compatriots have enriched the national team's medal tally with two awards.

Competing in the lightweight and middleweight categories, the Uzbek judokas engaged in intense bouts and secured well-deserved spots on the podium.

August 28: First bronze from Samandar Kuchkarov

On the first day of the tournament, our talented judoka Samandar Kuchkarov, competing in the -60 kg weight class, added the first medal to the Uzbekistan delegation's tally:

Intense fight for 3rd place: In the decisive bout for the medal, Kuchkarov faced his principled rival, Sherzod Davlatov from Kazakhstan, on the tatami;

Confident victory: Demonstrating superiority in the uncompromising match, Samandar defeated his opponent and earned the bronze medal of the Grand Slam tournament.

August 29: Arslonbek Tojiev in the final and a silver finish

On the second day of the competition, Arslonbek Tojiev, who competed in the -81 kg weight class, gave fans a true masterclass: