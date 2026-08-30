Good news from Lausanne: Uzbek judokas win silver and bronze at the Grand Slam!

·19·Sport
Good news from Lausanne: Uzbek judokas win silver and bronze at the Grand Slam!

The Uzbekistan national team is making successful strides at the prestigious Judo Grand Slam hosted in Lausanne, Switzerland. In the first two days of the competition, which features the world's strongest judokas, our compatriots have enriched the national team's medal tally with two awards.

Competing in the lightweight and middleweight categories, the Uzbek judokas engaged in intense bouts and secured well-deserved spots on the podium.

August 28: First bronze from Samandar Kuchkarov

On the first day of the tournament, our talented judoka Samandar Kuchkarov, competing in the -60 kg weight class, added the first medal to the Uzbekistan delegation's tally:

  • Intense fight for 3rd place: In the decisive bout for the medal, Kuchkarov faced his principled rival, Sherzod Davlatov from Kazakhstan, on the tatami;

  • Confident victory: Demonstrating superiority in the uncompromising match, Samandar defeated his opponent and earned the bronze medal of the Grand Slam tournament.

August 29: Arslonbek Tojiev in the final and a silver finish

On the second day of the competition, Arslonbek Tojiev, who competed in the -81 kg weight class, gave fans a true masterclass:

  • Victorious path to the final: Having achieved a series of brilliant victories over all his opponents in the qualifying rounds, our compatriot secured a spot in the final;

  • Battle for gold: In the decisive final match, Tojiev faced the skilled Kazakh judoka Abylaikhan Zhubanazar and, despite the loss, secured the silver medal of the Lausanne tournament.

JudoGrand SlamUzbekistanLausanneSports
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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