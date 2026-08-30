Lens defeated away, Brest secures a draw in the 95th minute (Full results)

A series of matches from the 2nd round of the French championship were intense and full of unexpected results. In one of the central clashes of the round, Lyon hosted Le Havre and managed to equalize just before the final whistle (1:1).

Lens, a contender for European spots, traveled to Strasbourg and lost 1:2, dropping important points.

Lyon's resilience and Strasbourg's brace

The main encounters of the round were full of dramatic events:

Lyon — Le Havre (1:1): Although Samatta put the visitors ahead in the 74th minute, Lyon did not give up and avoided defeat thanks to a goal scored by Openda in the 87th minute. Currently, the Lyonnais are fighting for top spots with 4 points.

Strasbourg — Lens (2:1): Despite Thauvin opening the scoring from a penalty in the 38th minute, Yassin scored a brace in the second half (48th and 85th minutes) to secure a comeback victory for the hosts.

Brest — Toulouse (2:2): In the match, Brest saved a hard-fought draw thanks to a goal scored by Ajorque in the 90+5th minute.

Ligue 1. All results of the 2nd round

Match reports for August 29: