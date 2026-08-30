Inter Miami defeats Montreal, Messi scores four goals

Inter Miami secured a convincing victory over Montreal in their latest MLS match. In the game held at Nu Stadium, the scoring was opened by Casemiro in the 20th minute. Fabian Herbers scored Montreal's only goal in the 37th minute. However, Inter Miami maintained their dominance in the following minutes: Lionel Messi scored in the 40th, 52nd, 83rd, and 90+6th minutes, while Luis Suárez added a goal in the 80th minute and Alessandro Schöpf in the 89th minute to seal the rout.

The hosts created more opportunities around the opponent's penalty area throughout the match. Inter Miami took 18 shots, 12 of which were on target. Montreal made 6 attempts, with 5 on target.

Possession statistics also favored Inter Miami. The team held 55 percent possession, while Montreal had 45 percent. In terms of passing, the hosts completed 591 passes compared to the visitors' 398. Passing accuracy was 91 and 90 percent respectively.

In the match, Inter Miami committed 10 fouls and Montreal 11. The hosts received 1 yellow card, and the visitors received 2. No red cards were shown. Both teams had 6 corner kicks, and no offsides were recorded.