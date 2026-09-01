Renovation starts in three districts of Tashkent: what awaits property owners?

The renovation process aimed at updating old housing has begun in the Yashnabad, Mirabad, and Sergeli districts of Tashkent. The most pressing questions relate to what changes await property owners whose homes fall within the renovation zone.

According to preliminary information, owners will not be forcibly deprived of their housing and left without compensation. Each of them will be offered a new apartment or another form of compensation on an individual basis.

Property owners are notified in advance

One of the most important requirements for property owners during the renovation process is to notify them in advance about the planned changes.

In other words, a citizen whose home is included in the renovation zone should not be deprived of their housing without receiving information about the process beforehand.

New legislation also stipulates that information regarding housing planned for demolition or reconstruction under the renovation program, newly constructed facilities, and the right-holders who will acquire them must be reflected.

What kind of apartment will be provided in exchange for the old home?

It is envisaged that property owners will be offered a new apartment of equivalent value in a nearby location.

The main issue here is the value and terms of the new housing.

In practice, the following aspects will be important for the owner:

the value of the new apartment;

its location;

its area and number of rooms;

the degree of readiness of the apartment;

the formalization of ownership rights;

conditions related to relocation.

Legislation also provides for compensation in the form of newly constructed housing within the renovation zone, housing in another area, monetary funds, or other forms specified in the agreement.

With whom is the compensation agreed?

An individual agreement with each property owner is of vital importance in this process.

This means that the compensation issue is not handled in a general and uniform manner, but is agreed upon taking into account the specific owner's situation and property.

The agreement is formalized by an official document and certified notarially.

The most important document in renovation is the agreement between the property owner and the responsible party. It must indicate the exact terms of the new housing or compensation.

What happens to utility debts on the old home?

Another important issue during the renovation process is utility payments.

Existing utility debts or overpayments related to the old apartment will be transferred to the account of the new apartment.

This is a significant relief for the owner, ensuring that utility calculations are not lost during the move to the new home.

Renovation is not just demolishing houses

The concept of renovation is not limited solely to demolishing old buildings and building new ones in their place.

According to the Law "On Urban Planning Renovation" adopted in June 2026, renovation encompasses a set of measures aimed at architectural, social, economic, and environmental improvement of the area. It can be implemented in forms such as reconstruction, demolition of old buildings and construction of new facilities, and the creation of green areas and public spaces.

What guarantees protect property owners?

A number of important guarantees have been established for property owners under the new procedures.

In particular, including an area in the renovation program requires the written consent of at least 80 percent of the property owners. After the program is approved, an individual contract is concluded with each owner regarding compensation or participation in the project.

If an owner is required to vacate the old apartment before the new home is ready, legislation in certain cases also establishes the obligation to provide temporary housing or cover rental expenses.

The most important aspect of the process in Tashkent

The renovation process in the Yashnabad, Mirabad, and Sergeli districts is seen as the next stage in updating Tashkent's old housing stock and increasing modern residential spaces.

For property owners, the main question remains the same: what kind of home will be provided in exchange for the old apartment, and under what conditions?

Therefore, it is important for every owner to carefully study the compensation terms and clearly define the value and other conditions of the new apartment in the agreement.

In essence, the primary goal of renovation is not just to demolish old houses — it is to renew the housing stock while preserving the rights of property owners.