Pezeshkian gave 100 euros each to Kyrgyz youth: the reason is known (video)

The simple welcoming ceremony for Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian by Kyrgyz youth at Manas International Airport unexpectedly turned into a memorable event.

In response to their gift, the President handed envelopes to the young people. It was later revealed what was inside the envelopes.

What happened at the airport?

On August 31, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived in Kyrgyzstan for a working visit. He was welcomed at Manas International Airport by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Head of the Presidential Administration, Edil Baisalov.

Kyrgyz youth also participated in the welcoming ceremony for the President at the airport.

They presented the Iranian leader with a soft toy in the form of a snow leopard, the official mascot of the 6th World Nomad Games.

How did the President respond to the gift?

Pezeshkian gave envelopes to the youth. Initially, it was not publicly disclosed what was inside.

However, it was later revealed that each envelope contained 100 euros. Kyrgyz media outlets reported this information.

The youth gifted the Iranian President a mascot that has become a national symbol, and Pezeshkian responded with a personal gift.

What gift was given to the President?

At the airport, heads of foreign delegations are being presented with the mascot of the 6th World Nomad Games — a snow leopard toy named Batay. is being presented.

According to the Kyrgyz government, the snow leopard is one of the country's national symbols and the official mascot of the 6th World Nomad Games.

The name of the mascot consists of parts meaning 'ba' — bars (leopard) and 'tay' — support. It represents ideas of strength, freedom, inner stability, and connection to national roots.

Why did Pezeshkian come to Kyrgyzstan?

The Iranian President's visit is not limited to the World Nomad Games.

Masoud Pezeshkian is in Bishkek to:

Participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization;

Attend the high-level meeting in the 'SCO Plus' format;

Attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.

is planned.

What is notable about this event?

The brief interaction at the airport became one of the most discussed episodes of the official visit.

On one side was the Batay toy featuring Kyrgyzstan's national symbol, and on the other were the envelopes the Iranian President gave to the youth.

The fact that after the envelopes were opened, it was revealed they contained 100 euros each sparked even more interest in the event.

Thus, Pezeshkian's visit to Kyrgyzstan will be remembered not only for political meetings but also for the sincere exchange of gifts at the airport.