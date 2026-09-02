115-year-old Japanese woman dies after revealing secret to longevity

·8·World
115-year-old Japanese woman dies after revealing secret to longevity

Japan's oldest citizen, Shigeko Kagawa, has passed away at the age of 115 years and 91 days. She attributed the main secret of her longevity to very simple habits.

Shigeko passed away on August 27 in Yamatokoriyama, Nara Prefecture. She became Japan's oldest living person after the previous 114-year-old record holder died on July 29, 2025.

Born on May 28, 1911, Shigeko graduated from the Osaka Women's Medical College in 1934. She opened her own practice in Yamatokoriyama and worked as an obstetrician-gynecologist until her eighties. She also participated in the fight against cholera.

In 2021, at the age of 109 years and 10 months, Shigeko participated in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay, as the oldest Olympic torchbearer making history.

The simple secret of longevity

When asked about the secret to her long life, Shigeko gave a short answer:

“Walking and using your brain.”

During her years as a doctor, she would walk several kilometers to visit patients' homes. She said that walking a lot from a young age kept her legs strong and served as a source of her vitality.

Even in her old age, Shigeko tried to keep her mind active. She practiced calligraphy and solved logic puzzles.

Her family noted that a daily routine played an important role in her longevity. Shigeko ate three meals a day, slept and woke up at set times, and maintained a steady lifestyle.

After the death of Shigeko Kagawa, the status of Japan's oldest living citizen passed to 114-year-old Fuyo Kishimoto,who lives in Kyoto.

JapanLongevityShigeko KagawaHealthOlympics
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