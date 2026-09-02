Spanish defender Alvaro González, who played alongside the Portuguese legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo at the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, shared interesting memories about him. As reported by Goal.com, the experienced player highlighted that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's simple human qualities off the pitch differ sharply from his approach on the field. These insights are significant as they reveal the true character of the star player behind closed doors. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

In an interview with Radio MARCA, Alvaro González shared his impressions from the time he played on the same team as Cristiano Ronaldo. According to him, the Portuguese forward appears as a simple and sincere person who is always eager to help his teammates. González added that this trait was confirmed not only by himself but also by other mutual acquaintances in football.

A transformation on the pitch

However, it was noted that from the moment he stepped from the dressing room onto the pitch, Cristiano Ronaldo turned into a completely different person. According to Alvaro González, the Portuguese goalscorer becomes a true competitive beast on the green grass, a fierce competitor striving for victory. His relentless hard work in training and intensity in physical duels left a lasting impact on the entire team.

The defender recalled that there were often tough physical clashes between them during training sessions. Nevertheless, such tense situations were forgotten immediately after training, ending with relaxing in the jacuzzi and joking around. This helped maintain a healthy atmosphere among the players.

Historical legacy and future milestones

During the 2022-23 season, the pair played a total of 11 matches across all competitions, achieving 6 victories. Now 41 years old and under contract with Al-Nassr until June 2027, Cristiano Ronaldo is boldly moving toward the monumental historical milestone of scoring 1,000 goals in his professional career. To date, he has managed to score 978 goals in 1,333 official matches.

According to his former teammate, great athletes like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will remain in football history forever due to their tireless work ethic and hunger for victory. Their professional attitude both on and off the pitch continues to serve as an important example for young players.