1 vs 6 in the Octagon: Makhmud Muradov agrees to a sensational fight!

·60·Sport
1 vs 6 in the Octagon: Makhmud Muradov agrees to a sensational fight!

The famous Uzbek mixed martial arts master Makhmud Muradov has taken a step that will shock combat sports fans worldwide. The former UFC fighter will face six opponents simultaneously in a tournament held in Prague, Czech Republic.

This exotic and dangerous fight, scheduled for October 31, will serve as the main event of the tournament.

1 vs 6: What is the fight format and who are the opponents?

Details of the unusual confrontation announced by the organizers of the G MMA 1 Samhain tournament:

  • Opponent lineup: Muradov will face well-known Czech fighter Diego Kotlar and 5 other athletes in the octagon;

  • Simultaneous confrontation: Our compatriot is set to defend against the attacks of all 6 opponents at the same time, rather than in sequence;

  • Rules: The bout will be conducted under official Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) rules.

The biggest fee of his career

Makhmud Muradov explained his decision to accept this high-risk offer as follows:

  • Record income: The Uzbek fighter revealed that this 6-man clash will provide him with the largest financial payout of his professional career;

  • Central sensation: This show is aimed at capturing the full attention of fans and international media in Prague, and is expected to become one of the most controversial events of October.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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