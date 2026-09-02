1 vs 6 in the Octagon: Makhmud Muradov agrees to a sensational fight!

The famous Uzbek mixed martial arts master Makhmud Muradov has taken a step that will shock combat sports fans worldwide. The former UFC fighter will face six opponents simultaneously in a tournament held in Prague, Czech Republic.

This exotic and dangerous fight, scheduled for October 31, will serve as the main event of the tournament.

1 vs 6: What is the fight format and who are the opponents?

Details of the unusual confrontation announced by the organizers of the G MMA 1 Samhain tournament:

Opponent lineup: Muradov will face well-known Czech fighter Diego Kotlar and 5 other athletes in the octagon;

Simultaneous confrontation: Our compatriot is set to defend against the attacks of all 6 opponents at the same time, rather than in sequence;

Rules: The bout will be conducted under official Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) rules.

The biggest fee of his career

Makhmud Muradov explained his decision to accept this high-risk offer as follows: