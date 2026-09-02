Large tree falls on cars in the capital: First details from the scene

An unfortunate incident was recorded in one of the central areas of Tashkent. A large tree standing along the street unexpectedly snapped from its roots and trunk, collapsing onto cars in a parking lot.

As seen from the initial photos taken at the scene, at least two vehicles were trapped under the trunk of the giant tree and sustained severe material damage.

Details from the scene: Measures taken

Information regarding the situation at the scene of the incident:

Severely damaged vehicles: The branches and main trunk of the huge tree crushed the roofs and front parts of cars parked in the parking bay (including a modern black crossover);

Mobilization of responsible services: Traffic police (YPX), emergency situations, and district landscaping department personnel immediately arrived at the scene;

Road cleaning operations: Specialists have begun cutting the fallen giant trunk and branches into pieces, clearing the road for traffic, and extracting the vehicles from under the tree.

Casualties and safety issues

Aspects that city residents and drivers should pay attention to: