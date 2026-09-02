UFC Rankings Updated: Where Do Ramazon Temirov and His Upcoming Opponent Stand?

According to the official rankings released by the UFC, our compatriot Ramazon Temirov maintains his 7th position in the division. Competition among fighters in the top fifteen of this weight class is intensifying.

Furthermore, due to our compatriot's upcoming fight, the adjacent positions in this list are under the spotlight for Uzbek fans.

Weight Class Leaders and Top-15 Table

The updated official ranking shows the following status:

Rank Fighter Record Change C Joshua Van (Champion) 17-2 — 1 Alexandre Pantoja 30-6 — 2 Manel Kape 21-7 — 3 Brandon Royval 17-8 — 4 Tatsuro Taira 16-1 — 5 Asu Almabayev 24-3 — 6 Lone Kavanagh 9-0 — 7 Ramazon Temirov 18-3 — 8 Kyoji Horiguchi 33-5 — 9 Amir Albazi 17-2 — 10 Brandon Moreno 22-9-2 — 11 Su Mudaerji 20-7 +2 12 Mitch Raposo 9-2 — 13 Rei Tsuruya 12-1 New (NR) 14 Charles Johnson 17-7 — 15 Alessandro Costa 14-5 —

Ahead of the Temirov vs. Kavanagh clash

Key points in the rankings and the intrigue of the upcoming fight: