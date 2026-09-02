UFC Rankings Updated: Where Do Ramazon Temirov and His Upcoming Opponent Stand?
According to the official rankings released by the UFC, our compatriot Ramazon Temirov maintains his 7th position in the division. Competition among fighters in the top fifteen of this weight class is intensifying.
Furthermore, due to our compatriot's upcoming fight, the adjacent positions in this list are under the spotlight for Uzbek fans.
Weight Class Leaders and Top-15 Table
The updated official ranking shows the following status:
Rank
Fighter
Record
Change
C
Joshua Van (Champion)
17-2
—
1
Alexandre Pantoja
30-6
—
2
Manel Kape
21-7
—
3
Brandon Royval
17-8
—
4
Tatsuro Taira
16-1
—
5
Asu Almabayev
24-3
—
6
Lone Kavanagh
9-0
—
7
Ramazon Temirov
18-3
—
8
Kyoji Horiguchi
33-5
—
9
Amir Albazi
17-2
—
10
Brandon Moreno
22-9-2
—
11
Su Mudaerji
20-7
+2
12
Mitch Raposo
9-2
—
13
Rei Tsuruya
12-1
New (NR)
14
Charles Johnson
17-7
—
15
Alessandro Costa
14-5
—
Ahead of the Temirov vs. Kavanagh clash
Key points in the rankings and the intrigue of the upcoming fight:
Ramazon Temirov in 7th place: Our compatriot is firmly defending his position within the Top 10;
Opponent in 6th place: Temirov's upcoming opponent, the undefeated English fighter Lone Kavanagh, is ranked one spot above Ramazon in 6th place. The bout between these two leaders is scheduled for October 24 of this year;
Asian fighters' movement: Chinese fighter Su Mudaerji moved up two spots to 11th, while young Japanese talent Rei Tsuruya entered the Top 15 for the first time, taking 13th place;
Kazakhstan representative in the Top 5: Asu Almabayev from Kazakhstan rounds out the top five.
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