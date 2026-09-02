UFC Rankings Updated: Where Do Ramazon Temirov and His Upcoming Opponent Stand?

·45·Sport
UFC Rankings Updated: Where Do Ramazon Temirov and His Upcoming Opponent Stand?

According to the official rankings released by the UFC, our compatriot Ramazon Temirov maintains his 7th position in the division. Competition among fighters in the top fifteen of this weight class is intensifying.

Furthermore, due to our compatriot's upcoming fight, the adjacent positions in this list are under the spotlight for Uzbek fans.

Weight Class Leaders and Top-15 Table

The updated official ranking shows the following status:

Rank

Fighter

Record

Change

C

Joshua Van (Champion)

17-2

1

Alexandre Pantoja

30-6

2

Manel Kape

21-7

3

Brandon Royval

17-8

4

Tatsuro Taira

16-1

5

Asu Almabayev

24-3

6

Lone Kavanagh

9-0

7

Ramazon Temirov

18-3

8

Kyoji Horiguchi

33-5

9

Amir Albazi

17-2

10

Brandon Moreno

22-9-2

11

Su Mudaerji

20-7

+2

12

Mitch Raposo

9-2

13

Rei Tsuruya

12-1

New (NR)

14

Charles Johnson

17-7

15

Alessandro Costa

14-5

Ahead of the Temirov vs. Kavanagh clash

Key points in the rankings and the intrigue of the upcoming fight:

  • Ramazon Temirov in 7th place: Our compatriot is firmly defending his position within the Top 10;

  • Opponent in 6th place: Temirov's upcoming opponent, the undefeated English fighter Lone Kavanagh, is ranked one spot above Ramazon in 6th place. The bout between these two leaders is scheduled for October 24 of this year;

  • Asian fighters' movement: Chinese fighter Su Mudaerji moved up two spots to 11th, while young Japanese talent Rei Tsuruya entered the Top 15 for the first time, taking 13th place;

  • Kazakhstan representative in the Top 5: Asu Almabayev from Kazakhstan rounds out the top five.

UFCRamazon TemirovMMARankingsLone Kavanagh
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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