Vivo X500 Pro Max Flagship: 144 Hz Display and Unique Camera Capabilities

·42·Technology
Vivo X500 Pro Max Flagship: 144 Hz Display and Unique Camera Capabilities

As the smartphone market evolves rapidly, leading manufacturers continue to share exciting details about their upcoming flagship devices. According to IXBT.com, the well-known insider Digital Chat Station has revealed important details about the new high-end flagship from the Vivo brand — the Vivo X500 Pro Max. This device aims to capture user attention with its advanced display and revolutionary solutions in mobile photography. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Display and design changes

According to information shared by the insider, the new generation Vivo X500 Pro Max smartphone will be equipped with a massive and high-quality 6.85-inch display. The screen supports 2K+ high resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate, providing users with an ultra-smooth image for viewing content and gaming. Notably, the panel has a flat shape, and the width of the black bezels around it is only 1 millimeter.

Such ultra-thin bezels elevate the device's appearance to a more modern and premium level. Despite the large screen size, the smartphone is expected to be comfortable to use due to the thin bezels. The high-frequency 2K screen fully meets the modern requirements for flagship-class devices.

Camera and video recording capabilities

One of the smartphone's main strengths is its professional-grade optical system. Previously, Vivo representative Han Boxiao revealed an important secret regarding the camera capabilities of the X500 series. According to him, the Vivo X500 Pro model will become the world's first smartphone capable of recording video in 4K format at 240, 480, or even 960 frames per second.

The core of this advanced system is Zeiss Ultra Dynamic optics. Collaboration with the famous Zeiss brand is expected to take photo and video quality to a new level. Vivo also confirmed that a new custom chip has been developed in partnership with MediaTek. This processor will significantly accelerate not only overall performance but also the photo and video processing workflow.

Gimbal stabilization and future prospects

To further improve photo and video quality, the manufacturers have implemented advanced stabilization technology. Reports indicate that the main camera will be equipped with a professional-grade gimbal stabilization system. This technology compensates for smartphone vibrations much more effectively during movement.

As a result, users will be able to capture ultra-clear photos and smooth videos even while moving. While there is no official release date or pricing for the global market for the Vivo X500 Pro Max yet, the latest leaks from insiders are generating great interest among technology enthusiasts.

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Abror Shuhratov
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