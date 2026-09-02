Vivo V80 Lite 5G smartphone launched with 10 000 mAh battery

Vivo is preparing to launch its new Vivo V80 Lite 5G smartphone. According to ixbt.com, the key feature of this device is expected to be a record-breaking battery capacity for the entire series. The presentation is scheduled for September 3, and the device has already appeared in the pre-order system, clarifying its technical specifications. This is reported by news source.

According to the information, customers will be offered three memory configurations: 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage, 6 GB / 256 GB, and 8 GB / 256 GB variants. The smartphone will also be available in three attractive colors: pink, green, and black.

Technical capabilities and performance

The gadget was previously tested on the Geekbench benchmark. It revealed that the device runs on a Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor and the latest Android 16 operating system. Documents from the TUV certification authority confirm that the smartphone supports 44W fast charging technology.

The version of the device intended for the Malaysian market is registered under the model number V2626. It is worth noting that this model was previously introduced in Pakistan, where it was announced with a 7050 mAh battery. It is remarkable that in the Malaysian version, this figure has been increased to a full 10 000 mAh.

Display and protection features

The smartphone's design and durability are also high-end. Based on previous presentations, it can be said that the device will be equipped with a curved AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This ensures smooth and high-quality visuals for users.

The body also features IP69-rated robust protection that fully meets modern requirements. This provides the device with high-level resistance against water and dust.