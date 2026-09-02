Vivo V80 Lite 5G smartphone launched with 10 000 mAh battery

·32·Technology
Vivo V80 Lite 5G smartphone launched with 10 000 mAh battery

Vivo is preparing to launch its new Vivo V80 Lite 5G smartphone. According to ixbt.com, the key feature of this device is expected to be a record-breaking battery capacity for the entire series. The presentation is scheduled for September 3, and the device has already appeared in the pre-order system, clarifying its technical specifications. This is reported by news source.

According to the information, customers will be offered three memory configurations: 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage, 6 GB / 256 GB, and 8 GB / 256 GB variants. The smartphone will also be available in three attractive colors: pink, green, and black.

Technical capabilities and performance

The gadget was previously tested on the Geekbench benchmark. It revealed that the device runs on a Dimensity 7360-Turbo processor and the latest Android 16 operating system. Documents from the TUV certification authority confirm that the smartphone supports 44W fast charging technology.

The version of the device intended for the Malaysian market is registered under the model number V2626. It is worth noting that this model was previously introduced in Pakistan, where it was announced with a 7050 mAh battery. It is remarkable that in the Malaysian version, this figure has been increased to a full 10 000 mAh.

Display and protection features

The smartphone's design and durability are also high-end. Based on previous presentations, it can be said that the device will be equipped with a curved AMOLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. This ensures smooth and high-quality visuals for users.

The body also features IP69-rated robust protection that fully meets modern requirements. This provides the device with high-level resistance against water and dust.

VivoVivoV80Lite5GSmartphoneAndroid16Technology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi unveils the new Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphoneXiaomi unveils the new Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphoneToday, 13:54Vivo X500 Pro Max Flagship: 144 Hz Display and Unique Camera CapabilitiesVivo X500 Pro Max Flagship: 144 Hz Display and Unique Camera CapabilitiesToday, 12:50Record-breaking 8000 mAh battery being tested in a compact smartphoneRecord-breaking 8000 mAh battery being tested in a compact smartphoneToday, 11:59Female astronauts worked in open space for nearly seven hoursFemale astronauts worked in open space for nearly seven hoursToday, 11:23Xiaomi unveils its new flagship foldable smartphoneXiaomi unveils its new flagship foldable smartphoneToday, 10:50Charging speeds for Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealedCharging speeds for Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealedToday, 10:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Releases an Update for the Outdated Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra sales exceeded expectations