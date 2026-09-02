Official: UFC Announces Main Event for Major Las Vegas Tournament

·0·Sport
Official: UFC Announces Main Event for Major Las Vegas Tournament

The UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas will host another intense showdown. According to a confirmed report from the press office, two top fighters currently on consistent winning streaks will determine the division's new contender in a 5-round marathon.

Fighter Status and Winning Streaks

Both athletes are entering the upcoming bout in peak form:

  • Brendan Allen's streak and grappling prowess:

    • The American fighter is currently on a 3-fight winning streak. He last defeated Edmen Shahbazyan via unanimous decision in June;

    • Allen is at the pinnacle not only in MMA but also in grappling — he is the ACBJJ All-stars champion in the under 90 kg division. At the tournament held in Istanbul on August 30, he successfully defended his belt by submitting Russian fighter Magomedrasul Gasanov early via heel hook. successfully defended his belt.

  • Christian Leroy Duncan's successful run:

    • The British fighter has passed the biggest test of his career, securing 5 consecutive victories; secured;

    • In July, Duncan took a bold step into the division's elite by defeating experienced former contender Jared Cannonier via unanimous decision.

Rankings and the Path to the Championship

Current positions of the fighters and the significance of the clash:

  • Meta-rankings and media recognition: Currently, Brendan Allen holds the 5th positionin the UFC middleweight meta-rankings and the 4th spot in specialized press rankings;

  • Duncan's rise: Christian Leroy Duncan is ranked 11thin the organization's meta-rankings and 10th in the media's top fighter lists;

  • Status of the absolute contender: The winner of this clash will undoubtedly become one of the primary candidates for the middleweight title.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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