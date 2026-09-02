Record-breaking 8000 mAh battery being tested in a compact smartphone

A brand-new device combining a compact body with an ultra-large battery is expected to hit the smartphone market. According to the famous insider Digital Chat Station, manufacturers are preparing to set a unique record by installing a massive battery into relatively small gadgets. This will offer users both compactness and long-lasting power. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

It is known that the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a 6.36-inch compact display. Today, screens of this size are considered the most convenient format for one-handed use. Despite this, it is reported that the device's internal capacity will feature a truly astonishing figure — an 8000 mAh battery.

Massive power hidden in a compact body

Currently, 6.36-inch screen models in the smartphone market are typically equipped with batteries around 4500-5000 mAh. The new device is expected to fundamentally change these standards. According to the source, this figure will be an absolute record among gadgets with such small screens.

The arrival of a large battery could allow users to actively use the device for two or even three days without charging. This technology will undoubtedly become an important innovation, especially for people who travel frequently and use their smartphones intensively.

Advanced camera capabilities

The device's technical capabilities are not limited to just a huge battery. The insider notes that the smartphone is also designed to show high results in photo quality. In particular, the manufacturer plans to install two 200-megapixel sensors at once.

In addition, the main camera will be equipped with a large 1/1.4-inch optical format sensor. Such a technological combination will not only ensure high detail in shots but also allow for quality photos even in low-light conditions.

For now, the official launch date and the brand under which this smartphone will be released remain a secret. However, such innovations in the tech world indicate that the market for compact flagships and mid-range devices will undergo serious changes in the near future.