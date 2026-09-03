Mourinho responds to criticism about La Liga: "This is not France or Germany!"

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Mourinho responds to criticism about La Liga: "This is not France or Germany!"

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho has firmly rejected claims that the level of the Spanish championship (La Liga) has dropped and that winning there has become easier. The Portuguese specialist, comparing the period he managed the team from 2010–2013 with the current situation, emphasized that competition in Spain remains fierce.

During the press conference held ahead of the next match, "The Special One" expressed his thoughts openly:

“Is it true that the level of La Liga has dropped and winning has become easy? No, absolutely not,” said Mourinho.

Mourinho also acknowledged the strength of clubs outside the giants. According to him, there are many strong clubs in Spain. As specific examples, the coach mentioned Barcelona, Atlético, Villarreal, and tomorrow's opponent — Betis.

Mourinho also compared La Liga with other top leagues: “La Liga is a very complex championship. In Germany and France, teams can predict who will win the league even before the season starts. In Spain, it is not like that,” the Portuguese expert emphasized.

We remind you that tomorrow, September 4 Real Madrid will play a crucial match at home against Betis. The coach warned the journalists: “Tomorrow you will see how strong Betis is.”

Do you think José Mourinho has a point? Is the level of La Liga really higher and more unpredictable than the German and French championships? What result do you expect from the upcoming Real Madrid vs. Betis clash? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

José MourinhoReal MadridLa LigaFootballSports
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