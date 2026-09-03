How much was spent on the visit of football legends? The Federation Chairman responds

In Uzbekistan, a grand event featuring football legends drew public attention not only to the sport but also to the costs involved. Bekzod Mamatqulov, Chairman of the Uzbekistan Futsal Federation, was asked how much money was spent to organize the visit of famous players to the country.

The head of the federation stated that the exact amount would not be disclosed, but noted that the event was not intended to generate economic profit.

“Take this event as a festive gift.”

Bekzod Mamatqulov emphasized that this project was organized in honor of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence.

“Since this event is dedicated to the 35th anniversary of our independence, it is not quite appropriate to talk about the money spent on it,” said the federation chairman.

According to him, there may be high public interest in the amount spent on the event. However, Mamatqulov stated that he would not disclose the sum.

Not all tickets were sold

The federation chairman specifically emphasized that the main goal of the event was not to make a financial profit.

He said that not all tickets for the matches were put on sale. This means that the organizers viewed the event as a public sports and festive occasion rather than a commercial project.

According to Mamatqulov, the main goals were as follows:

promoting football and sports widely;

providing fans with an unforgettable event;

celebrating the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence worthily;

sharing a festive mood with the population.

Why were football legends invited?

The head of the federation linked the event to the development of football in the country. He noted that important results have been recorded in Uzbek football in recent years.

In particular, the participation of youth and junior national teams in World Cups, participation in the Olympics, and the senior national team's qualification for the World Cup were noted as important milestones in the country's football.

“All these are the fruits of reforms implemented over the last decade, as well as the immense support from our President and our state,” said Mamatqulov.

The federation chairman expressed his position openly

Mamatqulov also commented on the funds spent on the event from a personal and business perspective. He said that in addition to being the head of the federation, he is also involved in business.

He emphasized that since great opportunities have been created for entrepreneurs by the state, this event should be accepted as a small gift to the country and the people.

The main question remains open for now

Thus, regarding how much money was spent on the visit of football legends to Uzbekistan , no exact figure was given. The federation chairman stated that the event did not have commercial goals and should be evaluated as a project organized for the Independence Day celebration.

However, for the public interested in the amount of expenses, the main question — what the total budget of the event was — remains unanswered for now.