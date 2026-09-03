TCL P80 Ultra: First smartphone with NXTPAPER OLED screen and one-month standby mode

TCL has taken a significant step in the mobile technology market by introducing the new P80 series, which for the first time combines NXTPAPER technology with an OLED display. This innovative approach is notable for offering users both modern multimedia capabilities and an eye-friendly e-book mode in a single device. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the TCL P80 Ultra, the most advanced model in the series, is equipped with a 6.83-inch screen with 1.5K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The panel features a peak brightness of 3200 nit, covers the full DCI-P3 color gamut, and functions as a fully-fledged modern OLED smartphone in daily use.

Max Ink mode and battery capacity

The device's main feature is the Max Ink mode, which is activated via a dedicated button on the chassis. When enabled, the screen turns black and white, resembling paper, while the interface is cleared of unnecessary apps and notifications, turning the smartphone into an e-book.

According to TCL, the smartphone is powered by a 5800 mAh battery. This battery provides up to seven days of continuous operation in normal mode and up to one month (26 days) of standby time. The device also supports 45 W fast charging technology.

Technical capabilities and new lineup

The P80 Ultra model is equipped with a Dimensity 7400 Elite processor, 8 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of internal storage. The main camera block includes 50, 8, and 50-megapixel sensors with 3x optical zoom. Meeting high requirements for performance and image quality, this device fully satisfies the needs of modern users.

During the presentation, the company also showcased the P80 Pro and the standard P80 models. While the Pro version retains the OLED screen and core features, it lacks the telephoto lens. The base P80 comes with a non-NXTPAPER screen and a 5000 mAh battery.

All three smartphones run on the Android 16 operating system. For the P80 Ultra and P80 Pro models, four major Android updates and seven years of security patches are planned. Sales have already started in the European market, with prices starting at 549 euros for the P80 Ultra, 429 euros for the P80 Pro, and 349 euros for the standard P80.