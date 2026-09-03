Haqnazari's super goal brings AGMK victory over Khorezm

Uzbekistan Super LeagueThe 20th round kicked off in Olmaliq. The local AGMK team hosted Khorezm and secured a narrow but highly valuable 1-0 victory. The fate of the match was decided by a single early masterpiece goal.

Haqnazari and Qosimov end the winless streak

The Olmaliq side, led by Mirjalol Qosimov, took the field with the goal of ending the recent decline in results:

The decisive strike in the 15th minute: The outcome was decided by a beautiful goal from the Iranian legionnaire Siyovash Haqnazari. His precise strike in the 15th minute remained the only goal of the match.

3-game streak ended: With this success, the 'Miners' finally put an end to their 3-match winless and goalless streak.

Climbing the table: Having secured 3 important points, AGMK reached 32 points and climbed to 5th place in the championship standings. Defeated Khorezm remains near the danger zone in 12th place with 20 points.

Super League. Match report for the 20th round:

AGMK — Khorezm — 1:0

September 3. Olmaliq, AGMK Stadium

Goal: Siyovash Haqnazari (15).

AGMK: Hamidullo Abdunabiyev, Shahzod Toirov, Mirjamol Qosimov (Arihiro Sentoku, 84), Giorgi Papava, Dilshod Ahmadaliyev, Aziz Xolmurodov (Urosh Koyich, 74), Asad Sobirjonov, Nodir Abdurazzoqov (Hazrat Tursunqulov, 74), Ahmadullo Muqimjonov, Abror Karimov, Siyovash Haqnazari.

Khorezm: Umid Ergashev, Sardor Azimov (Umid Sultonov, 61), Elzio Lohan (Nurjahon Muzaffarov, 46), Diyor Ortiqboyev, Danil Nugumanov, Sunnatulloh Hamidjonov (Maksim Shiryayev, 46), Matiya Rom, Aziz Pirmuhammadov, Ulug‘bek Hoshimov, Rustam Abduhamidov (Aziz Axrorov, 79), Rafael Sabino (Suhrob Izzatov, 61).

Do you think Mirjalol Qosimov's team can find consistency after this win and return to the race for the top three? And can Khorezm manage to save their spot in the elite division? Leave your thoughts in the comments!