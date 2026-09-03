Haqnazari's super goal brings AGMK victory over Khorezm

·23·Sport
Haqnazari's super goal brings AGMK victory over Khorezm

Uzbekistan Super LeagueThe 20th round kicked off in Olmaliq. The local AGMK team hosted Khorezm and secured a narrow but highly valuable 1-0 victory. The fate of the match was decided by a single early masterpiece goal.

Haqnazari and Qosimov end the winless streak

The Olmaliq side, led by Mirjalol Qosimov, took the field with the goal of ending the recent decline in results:

  • The decisive strike in the 15th minute: The outcome was decided by a beautiful goal from the Iranian legionnaire Siyovash Haqnazari. His precise strike in the 15th minute remained the only goal of the match.

  • 3-game streak ended: With this success, the 'Miners' finally put an end to their 3-match winless and goalless streak.

  • Climbing the table: Having secured 3 important points, AGMK reached 32 points and climbed to 5th place in the championship standings. Defeated Khorezm remains near the danger zone in 12th place with 20 points.

Super League. Match report for the 20th round:

  • AGMK — Khorezm — 1:0

  • September 3. Olmaliq, AGMK Stadium

  • Goal: Siyovash Haqnazari (15).

  • AGMK: Hamidullo Abdunabiyev, Shahzod Toirov, Mirjamol Qosimov (Arihiro Sentoku, 84), Giorgi Papava, Dilshod Ahmadaliyev, Aziz Xolmurodov (Urosh Koyich, 74), Asad Sobirjonov, Nodir Abdurazzoqov (Hazrat Tursunqulov, 74), Ahmadullo Muqimjonov, Abror Karimov, Siyovash Haqnazari.

  • Khorezm: Umid Ergashev, Sardor Azimov (Umid Sultonov, 61), Elzio Lohan (Nurjahon Muzaffarov, 46), Diyor Ortiqboyev, Danil Nugumanov, Sunnatulloh Hamidjonov (Maksim Shiryayev, 46), Matiya Rom, Aziz Pirmuhammadov, Ulug‘bek Hoshimov, Rustam Abduhamidov (Aziz Axrorov, 79), Rafael Sabino (Suhrob Izzatov, 61).

Do you think Mirjalol Qosimov's team can find consistency after this win and return to the race for the top three? And can Khorezm manage to save their spot in the elite division? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Başakşehir hosts Galatasaray — Shomurodov's phenomenal streakBaşakşehir hosts Galatasaray — Shomurodov's phenomenal streakToday, 21:32Carlo Ancelotti reveals his relationship with José MourinhoCarlo Ancelotti reveals his relationship with José MourinhoToday, 21:27Mourinho responds to criticism about La Liga: "This is not France or Germany!"Mourinho responds to criticism about La Liga: "This is not France or Germany!"Today, 21:23How much was spent on the visit of football legends? The Federation Chairman respondsHow much was spent on the visit of football legends? The Federation Chairman respondsToday, 21:15Uzbekistan U-20 team becomes sole leader in Tashkent qualifiersUzbekistan U-20 team becomes sole leader in Tashkent qualifiersToday, 21:05Unexpected visit: Ancelotti returns to Madrid and meets Mourinho and Real starsUnexpected visit: Ancelotti returns to Madrid and meets Mourinho and Real starsToday, 21:02
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Emre Belözoğlu makes explosive statement about Turkish league limits and Shomurodov
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Leaving Nasaf? Ruziqul Berdiyev makes a surprise statement after defeat to Navbahor
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)
Masterclass from Husanov: 97% accuracy and 97 touches (video)