Carlo Ancelotti reveals his relationship with José Mourinho

Carlo Ancelotti, the head coach of the Brazil national team and former manager of Real Madrid, made a surprise visit to the 'Royal Club's' Valdebebas training complex today, September 3rd. The experienced Italian tactician, who reached the pinnacle of world football with the Madrid side, spoke about his long-standing friendship with the current 'Los Blancos' head coach, José Mourinho, and his new mission in Madrid, expressing high praise for his colleague.

“José is a great coach”: Ancelotti's friendly statement

After the meeting in Madrid and reuniting with the team, Ancelotti answered questions about the relationship between the two great managers openly and sincerely:

A long-standing, solid friendship: “My relationship with Mourinho? We have had a very good relationship for many years. We are in constant and warm contact, and we frequently exchange ideas and messages,” said Ancelotti;

Satisfaction with the new opportunity at Real: “I am genuinely happy that he is here, precisely at Real Madrid, and that he has the opportunity to work again at this great club that knows and values him so well;”

Confidence in achieving great results: “I think he will truly accomplish great things here. José is a truly great coach,” the Italian tactician said, highly praising the potential of his Portuguese colleague.

Two legends who wrote Madrid's history: A changing of the guard

As a reminder, Carlo Ancelotti is considered one of the most successful managers in the history of Real Madrid. He led the club during two periods — between 2013–2015 and 2021–2025, for over four seasons, Champions Leagueand delivered a series of brilliant victories.

José Mourinho, who returned to manage the team in June 2026, has begun his quest to win new titles with 'Los Blancos'. Ancelotti's visit and open acknowledgment proved once again that there is no rivalry between the two powerful specialists, but rather high professional respect and sincere solidarity.

Do you think the renewed Real Madrid under José Mourinho can repeat the great victories of the Carlo Ancelotti era? How do you rate the high respect and friendship between these two great masters of world football? Leave your thoughts in the comments!