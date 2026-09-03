Vivo V80 Lite International Version Announced: 10,000 mAh Battery and IP69 Protection

According to Ixbt.com, Vivo has officially presented the international version of its new Vivo V80 Lite smartphone in the Malaysian market. This device is said to differ significantly from the model of the same name previously unveiled in India and attracts attention with its ultra-powerful battery. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The smartphone's main highlight is a massive 10,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery of the fourth generation. The manufacturer claims that this battery capacity allows for 30 hours of continuous video playback, up to 64 hours of talk time, or 14 hours of gaming on a single full charge.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

The new international model is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300e processor. As a reminder, the version released in India was equipped with a 4nm Dimensity 7360 Turbo chip. Additionally, the device supports 44 W fast wired charging technology.

Vivo engineers have paid special attention not only to the battery capacity but also to its durability. It is reported that the battery is capable of stable and safe operation even in extremely low and high temperature conditions.

Camera Potential and Body Protection

Regarding photography capabilities, the device offers good performance for its class. The main camera is based on a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 852 sensor, supplemented by a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera is also equipped with a high-resolution 50-megapixel lens.

The body protection is also at a high level, fully protected against water and dust according to the strict IP69 standard. On the software side, it runs on the modern OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Regarding market pricing, the base configuration with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage is priced at approximately $345 (1,399 Malaysian Ringgit). The expanded 8/256 GB version is estimated at around $470 (1,899 Ringgit).