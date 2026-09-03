What should you pay attention to in order to protect your Instagram account?

·2·Technology
What should you pay attention to in order to protect your Instagram account?

To ensure the security of your Instagram account, it is important to properly use protection tools such as email, passwords, and two-factor authentication.

You should ensure that the email address linked to the account is under your control. It is also recommended to check for unfamiliar devices or sessions on the account and close any unnecessary ones.

The account owner can update their email and phone number, set a strong password, and enable two-factor authentication. This reduces the risk of unauthorized access to the account.

It is also important to regularly check the devices logged into the account in the security settings. If an unfamiliar session is detected, you should close it and change your password.

You can also download your Instagram account data to review your account activity. This makes it easier to monitor changes and the history of activity on the account.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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