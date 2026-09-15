Lamine Yamal: Fearing to win the Champions League is cowardice

Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal has expressed a firm opinion on the team's chances in the UEFA Champions League. According to him, the Catalans are aiming for the highest peaks given their status. Consequently, the team is clearly showing they are ready to fight for the main trophy this season. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Movistar+, the young winger emphasized that hiding the team's ambitions in Europe would be cowardice. Despite failures in recent years, Barcelona has every opportunity to restore its historical prestige and return to the ranks of the continent's strongest teams.

Grand goals in the Champions League

Lamine Yamal expressed satisfaction with the positive atmosphere and growth dynamics in the team. In his opinion, the players' passion for the Champions League is not excessive pressure, but the main force leading to victory. Yamal believes the club has enough potential to bring back the best eras in its history.

He emphasized that the Barcelona squad is capable of winning Europe's most prestigious trophy. However, the young footballer does not forget the importance of approaching each game seriously without becoming overconfident.

Warning from an experienced player

Although Lamine Yamal aims to win the league and the Champions League, Spain national team captain Rodri expressed a more cautious view. Rodri noted that Barcelona has not yet fully matured on the continental stage and is not among the main favorites.

According to Rodri, attacking play alone is not enough to win such tournaments. The team is required to be able to control the game in crucial moments and act more solidly and consistently in defense.