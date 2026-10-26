Ahmadjon-ota, who has reached 104 years of age in Namangan, is cherished by over 130 descendants (video)

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Ahmadjon-ota, who has reached 104 years of age in Namangan, is cherished by over 130 descendants (video)

Ahmadjon-ota Mallaboyev, a resident of Uchkurgan district in Namangan region, has surpassed the century mark and is now enjoying the blessed age of 104. According to official documents, the venerable elder was born on March 17, 1922, in the city of Chartak and is recognized as one of the oldest and most respected people in our country.

Having spent his life working honestly and earning the respect of his people, the radiant elder now lives in the heart of his large family, surrounded by the love and affection of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, living his life with gratitude.

The support of 134 children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren

Throughout his life, Ahmadjon-ota has founded a vast and harmonious lineage:

  • A refuge for 9 sons: Of the 10 sons the elder brought into the world, 9 are alive today, continuing to receive their father's blessings;

  • 40 grandchildren and 85 great-grandchildren: The number of grandchildren, who are the joy of the household, has reached 40, and the number of great-grandchildren has reached 85;

  • Cherished by a vast lineage: The home of the elder, who stands as the head of over 130 direct descendants, is always bustling with celebrations, festivities, and lively conversations.

The graceful old age of a contemporary of the century

The elder's passport details and his current vigorous state have spread widely on social networks, inspiring admiration in many:

  • March 17, 1922: Born in the early 20th century during a complex historical period, the elder has heroically overcome many difficult trials, wars, and years of reconstruction;

  • Peace and health: Although he is over a century old, the elder engages in sincere conversations with his family members and always prays for peace, safety, and gratitude for the youth;

  • Good wishes: Our fellow citizens wish for even more blessings in the life of such a venerable person and hope that everyone may reach such a great age and enjoy their old age surrounded by their descendants.

Brief information about Ahmadjon-ota Mallaboyev

Indicator

Details

Full name

Mallaboyev Ahmadjon

Date and place of birth

March 17, 1922, Chartak city

Residential address

Namangan region, Uchkurgan district

Age

104 years old

Children

10 sons (9 are alive)

Grandchildren and great-grandchildren

40 grandchildren, 85 great-grandchildren

Ahmadjon MallaboyevUchkurgan districtNamangan regionCentenarians
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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