Uzbekistan citizen who found himself in critical condition in France returned to the homeland

An Uzbekistan citizen, Sh.A., whose health sharply deteriorated in France and who underwent long-term hospital treatment, has been returned to the country. This was reported by the "Dunyo" news agency.

As noted, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in France, in cooperation with the Migration Agency, provided practical assistance for our compatriot who ended up in a difficult situation to return to Uzbekistan.

Sh.A. went to Europe to work as a truck driver. During his stay in France, his health sharply deteriorated, and he was hospitalized in the city of Tours, where he received long-term treatment.

While the citizen was in the hospital, Uzbekistan's diplomatic mission in France maintained constant contact with him and the medical institution, providing the necessary assistance.

After his health improved, Sh.A. was safely brought back to Uzbekistan. Now he will recover his health surrounded by his family and continue further treatment.

The Embassy stated that it continues its work on providing consular and legal assistance to citizens of Uzbekistan who find themselves in difficult situations abroad.