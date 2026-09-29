Taekwondo at the Asian Games: 8 representatives of Uzbekistan announced...

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Taekwondo at the Asian Games: 8 representatives of Uzbekistan announced...

Taekwondo events will be held from October 1–3 within the framework of the 20th Summer Asian Games ongoing in Japan. A notable aspect of this competition is that, alongside traditional taekwondo events, medals will also be contested in virtual taekwondo.

The Toyohashi Gymnasium will host the taekwondo competitions. The Uzbekistan national team will also step onto the tatami in a number of weight categories to fight for medals.

When do the taekwondo events start?

Competitions will kick off on October 1 with individual poomsae events.

On October 2, it will be the turn of virtual taekwondo and kyorugi events.

Taekwondo WT competitions at the Asian Games will conclude on October 3.

Thus, over the course of three days, sports fans will enjoy competitions in poomsae, kyorugi, and virtual taekwondo.

Uzbekistan men's national team

Uzbekistan at the Asian Games will participate in the men's division across four weight categories.

  • -58 kg: Asadbek Samandarov;

  • -68 kg: Najmiddin Qosimxojiyev;

  • -80 kg: Jasurbek Jaysunov;

  • +80 kg: Marat Mavlonov.

Each athlete will compete for Asian Games medals in their respective weight category.

Women's roster also finalized

Three female taekwondo athletes will defend the honor of Uzbekistan among women.

  • -57 kg: Madina Mirabzalova;

  • -67 kg: Ozoda Sobirjonova;

  • +67 kg: Svetlana Saidova.

They will also step onto the tatami in their weight categories to compete for medals.

Who will represent Uzbekistan in virtual taekwondo?

One of the newest disciplines in this program of the Asian Games is virtual taekwondo.

Jasurbek Jaysunov will represent Uzbekistan in this discipline.

Thus, Jaysunov will defend the honor of our country not only in the traditional -80 kg taekwondo events at the Asian Games, but also in the virtual taekwondo category.

A three-day important program for Uzbeks

Date

Competition

October 1

Individual poomsae

October 2

Virtual taekwondo and kyorugi

October 3

Conclusion of Taekwondo WT competitions

With the start of taekwondo events at the Asian Games, another important direction toward medals opens up for the Uzbekistan delegation.

The spotlight will be not only on traditional kyorugi bouts, but also on virtual taekwondo included in the Asian Games program.

From October 1–3, all eyes will be focused on the Toyohashi Gymnasium complex. And Uzbek taekwondo athletes will fight for medals on the Asian Games tatami.

20th Asian GamesToyohashi GymnasiumJasurbek Jaysunovvirtual taekwondo
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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