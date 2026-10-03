Uzbek citizen who sustained severe injury in Russia returned to the homeland

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Uzbek citizen who sustained severe injury in Russia returned to the homeland

Uzbekistan citizen D.U., who sustained a severe injury while working in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, has been returned to his homeland. This was reported by the "Dunyo" news agency.

As reported, the citizen, who received various bodily injuries as a result of an accident, was hospitalized in one of the local medical facilities and provided with necessary medical care.

Measures to repatriate the citizen were taken in cooperation with the Consulate General of Uzbekistan and the representation of the Migration Agency. According to the doctors' recommendations, it was decided to carry out a medical evacuation.

For this purpose, two medical specialists were sent from Uzbekistan to Russia. They monitored the citizen's health throughout the flight.

Upon completion of the organizational efforts, D.U. was returned to Uzbekistan accompanied by doctors on the Mineralnye Vody — Tashkent flight.

D.URostov-on-DonMigration AgencyMedical evacuation
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