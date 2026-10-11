19-year-old Uzbek citizen who fainted at Istanbul airport returned to his Homeland

·37·Society
19-year-old Uzbek citizen who fainted at Istanbul airport returned to his Homeland

A 19-year-old Uzbek citizen, whose health deteriorated in Turkey and who lost consciousness upon arriving at Istanbul airport to return to Uzbekistan, has been treated and returned to his Homeland. This was reported by the Consulate General of Uzbekistan in Istanbul.

As noted, the 19-year-old A.S., who went to Turkey for work, was unable to continue his labor activities due to health issues. Therefore, he decided to return to Uzbekistan and purchased a plane ticket. However, upon arriving at Istanbul airport, his condition drastically worsened and he fainted.

The young man was urgently taken to the Çam ve Sakura City Hospital located in Istanbul's Başakşehir district. There, he was provided with the necessary medical assistance. Part of the treatment-related expenses was covered with the support of generous compatriots living in Turkey.

The Consulate General and the Migration Agency took the young man's condition under control and took the necessary measures to organize his return to Uzbekistan. Through the cooperation of relevant organizations, the 19-year-old citizen was returned to his Homeland.

The Consulate General expressed gratitude to all generous compatriots who helped their fellow citizen left in this difficult situation.

Istanbul Consulate GeneralÇam ve Sakura Hospital19-year-old Uzbek guymedical assistance in Turkey
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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