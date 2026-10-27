16-year-old girl looks like her grandmother due to a rare disease

16-year-old Raizel Calago from the Philippines looks much older than her age due to a rare disease. She is suspected of having progeria, a condition characterized by skin aging and stunted growth. Despite being a teenager, many mistake her for an elderly woman, or even a grandmother.

It is reported that Raizel's life has changed dramatically in just two years. Previously, she was a young girl who participated in beauty pageants and attracted attention with her appearance. However, a few days after rashes appeared on her body, wrinkles began to show on her skin.

Red, itchy, and painful spots appeared on the girl's body. When she was examined by a doctor, it was initially attributed to an insect bite. She was given medication, but the treatment did not yield the expected results. Soon after, Raizel began to notice other changes in her appearance. Now, it is hard to tell from her looks that she is only 16.

The girl's mother, 36-year-old Joela, is distressed by her daughter's condition and the way people react.

“It hurts me when people say my daughter looks older than me. Sometimes I imagine her aged self and think about how beautiful she could have been in the future,” she says.

According to the mother, Raizel was beautiful from infancy. But due to the disease, her face and appearance changed, becoming quite different from her former self.

After the changes in her appearance, the girl became shy about spending time with her friends as she used to. She also avoids going out without covering most of her face with a mask. Raizel wants to return to her life from a few years ago and meet her friends freely again.

“People ask me why my appearance has aged. I don't answer them because I don't know what happened myself. I always pray to get better and for my skin and former appearance to return. Then I could spend time with my friends again. Right now, I am ashamed of my appearance,” Raizel said in an interview with GMA Network.

Recently, Raizel Calago also appeared on the popular TV show 'Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho'. The show's producers took her to endocrinologist Dr. James Young. The specialist's initial diagnosis was progeria.

Progeria is a very rare disease that can lead to wrinkles, premature aging of the skin, and stunted growth. It also increases the risk of cardiovascular problems such as heart attack, heart failure, and stroke.

Unfortunately, the physical changes caused by progeria cannot be reversed. Therefore, doctors focus mainly on preventing cardiovascular complications, as well as treating osteoporosis and joint problems that may be associated with the disease.

Raizel's family does not have enough funds to cover the costs of necessary medical treatments. For this reason, her relatives have appealed to generous people who wish to help the girl, calling for donations to cover medical expenses.