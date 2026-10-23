In Tashkent, a wall collapses during construction, damaging tombstones at Botkin Cemetery

At the Botkin Cemetery in Tashkent, a wall collapsed during construction work, resulting in damage to several tombstones. This was reported by the Tashkent city hokimiyat (administration).

According to preliminary investigations, the incident occurred during construction work being carried out on the territory of the former champagne wine factory. The wall separating the construction site from Botkin Cemetery collapsed, damaging several tombstones in the last row of the cemetery's 15th sector. According to the hokimiyat, the burial sites themselves were not exposed.

Currently, the Tashkent city hokimiyat and the City Landscaping Department have taken control of the situation. It was stated that the details of the incident and the actions of the responsible parties will be given a legal assessment, and the culprits will be held accountable in accordance with established procedures.

"We fully understand the grief and objections of the relatives of the deceased. Respect for the memory of the departed and the feelings of their loved ones must be unconditional," the hokimiyat statement reads.

It is reported that the client and contractor organizations have been assigned the obligation to eliminate the consequences of the collapse and restore the damaged tombstones. They have promised to complete the restoration work by the end of the week. The progress of the work will be monitored by the hokimiyat.