Uzbekistan national team wins silver and bronze medals at the World Championships in Astana

·2·Sport
Uzbekistan national team wins silver and bronze medals at the World Championships in Astana

Members of the Uzbekistan national team are performing successfully at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships hosted in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan. In the intense and uncompromising Greco-Roman wrestling bouts, two of our compatriots climbed the podium, adding valuable medals to our national team's tally.

In this competition, where the world's strongest wrestlers took to the mat, our athletes demonstrated high willpower and technical skill, providing fans with exciting moments.

Details of the Astana bouts: Final and bronze medal clashes

The decisive matches on the mat concluded as follows:

  • Aytjan Khalmakhanov's silver medal: Our compatriot Aytjan Khalmakhanov confidently defeated all his opponents throughout the competition to reach the final stage; in a tense battle for the gold medal against skilled Iranian wrestler Said Leiveysi, he narrowly lost at the end of an uncompromising encounter and was awarded the silver medal of the World Championships;

  • Ozodbek Khalimboyev's bronze victory: Another talented wrestler of ours, Ozodbek Khalimboyev, took to the mat against a representative of the Bulgarian national team in a dramatic match for third place; demonstrating precise techniques and tactical superiority throughout the bout, Ozodbek defeated his opponent and won the bronze medal of the World Championships;

  • Team result: These achievements by our Greco-Roman wrestlers made a significant contribution to strengthening the position of the Uzbekistan sports delegation in the overall team standings at the World Championships in Astana.

The World Championship bouts continue in full swing on the mats of Astana, and other Uzbek wrestlers will continue to compete for podium spots in the coming days.

Aytjan KhalmakhanovOzodbek KhalimboyevGreco-Roman wrestlingWorld Wrestling Championships
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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