Will the heating system in Tashkent be turned on in December?

·64·Uzbekistan
Will the heating system in Tashkent be turned on in December?

The deadline for connecting multi-story residential buildings to the heating system in Tashkent is determined based on weather conditions. According current regulations, if the average daily air temperature remains below +8 degrees Celsius for five consecutive days, grounds are created to start the heating season. The final decision is made by the Tashkent city khokimiyat.

According to weather forecasts, relatively warm weather is expected to persist in the capital in the coming days. Therefore, the launch of the heating system may be slightly delayed. However, it is still too early to conclude that heating will only be turned on in December.

The start of the heating season depends primarily on actual weather conditions, not calendar dates. A one-month forecast also does not guarantee that the heating system will be launched specifically in December.

If the air temperature drops below the established threshold and the cold persists for several days, the start date of the heating season may change. Therefore, residents of the capital are advised to monitor official announcements regarding when the heating system will be turned on.

Tashkent city khokimiyatheating seasonheat supply
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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