A long-awaited historic event has taken place in the history of English football: Bayern Munich striker and England national team captain Harry Kane has become the official winner of the 2026 Ballon d'Or award. He has gone down in history as the first English player to win this prestigious trophy in exactly 25 years, since Michael Owen's success in 2001.

In honor of this victory, the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, warmly congratulated his famous fellow citizen and highly praised his phenomenal results from the past season.

“73 goals and a magical night”: The London Mayor's passionate message

On his official social media pages, Sadiq Khan spoke with excitement about Harry Kane's status not only in the capital but in world football as a whole:

Deserved recognition: “I am immensely proud that the England national team captain, London-born Harry Kane, has become a Ballon d'Or winner. After his incredible performance for club and country throughout the past season and the 73 goals he scored, this is a well-deserved and fitting recognition”;

Unforgettable victory at the “Azteca”: “Who could forget his heroism at the World Cup this summer, particularly that winning goal against Mexico on that magical night at the legendary Azteca stadium?”;

One of the greatest of all time: “Kane is not only a legend for Tottenham and the England national team, but he has now officially become one of the greatest players in football history,” the Mayor emphasized.

A historic symbol after 70 years: The award ceremony held in London for the first time

This year's Ballon d'Or award ceremony was enriched by a series of symbolic events:

The Sir Stanley Matthews tradition: The very first Ballon d'Or winner in history was the English legend Sir Stanley Matthews; 70 years later, it held special symbolic significance that the ceremony was organized in London for the first time in its history and that an English captain emerged as the winner;

A long-awaited trophy for English players: Since the trophy was awarded to Michael Owen in 2001, no English player had been able to reach this level for a quarter of a century;

Season record: The 73 goals scored for club and country clearly proved that Harry Kane is the most prolific striker not only in Europe but in the entire world.

Harry Kane's conquest of the Ballon d'Or has been forever etched into the pages of sports history as a testament to his years of dedicated hard work, high professionalism, and his status as the modern pinnacle of English football.