Good news for primary school teachers: what do you need to do to receive a 15 percent bonus?

An important process has begun for primary education teachers in Uzbekistan who wish to obtain a national certificate: online applications for participation in qualification exams are now officially open. Teachers with the relevant specialization who successfully participate in the exams and achieve high scores will be paid a 15 percent monthly salary bonus.

The qualification certificate is an important link in the system of improving teachers' professional skills and providing them with financial incentives, and applications will be accepted for a limited time.

Certificate levels and the 15 percent bonus condition

The system for assessing the knowledge level of educators includes several categories:

Level eligible for bonus: Based on the exam results, primary school teachers who record a result of "B+" or higher ("A", "A+") will be awarded a monthly additional bonus of 15 percent of their established base salary;

Range of levels awarded: Depending on the scores obtained, participants can earn one of 6 qualification levels: A+, A, B+, B, C+, or C;

Validity period: The national certificate remains valid for 3 years from the date of issuance and grants the right to use the established benefits during that period.

Application procedure and deadline

The process of submitting documents for the qualification exam is fully digitized and can be completed without unnecessary hassle:

Submission platform: All applications are accepted electronically through the Single Interactive State Services Portal — my.gov.uz ;

Deadline: The registration process will continue until November 5 of this year;

Taking advantage of the opportunity: Experts are urging all primary school teachers to register through the electronic system in a timely manner without waiting for the deadline.

Primary education certificate summary